Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paychex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,045,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,611,000 after acquiring an additional 305,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Paychex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, hitting $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.