Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $572.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.20 million and the highest is $604.30 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $291.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after buying an additional 416,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

PTEN traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

