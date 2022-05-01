ParkinGo Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.09 million and $43.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.26 or 1.00038242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001508 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

