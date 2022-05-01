Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives $25.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

FNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.