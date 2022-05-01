Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PCRFY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 315,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

