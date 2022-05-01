Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $27.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.28. 1,227,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,407. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

