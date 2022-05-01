Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PLFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Palfinger from €39.00 ($41.94) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.16) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Palfinger alerts:

OTCMKTS:PLFRY remained flat at $$30.50 on Friday. Palfinger has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5891 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Palfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.