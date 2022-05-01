PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.22 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $15.22 million and $236,406.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.71 or 0.07344917 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042435 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

