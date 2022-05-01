Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $182.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

