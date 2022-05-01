Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 474,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

