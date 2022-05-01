Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 333,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,065. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXSQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.