Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OVCHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 33,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,082. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.