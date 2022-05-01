Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) PT Lowered to €9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.73.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

