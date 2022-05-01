Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNGTF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 7,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,986. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

RNGTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

