Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,258,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $92.44. 725,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,863. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

