O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $16.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $606.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,676. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $688.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 61,766.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

