Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

ORMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

