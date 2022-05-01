Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.09. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.