Onooks (OOKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $134,232.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $134,232.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onooks has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.65 or 0.07210468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

