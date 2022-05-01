ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of OKE traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 2,719,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,213. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

