OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ONCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

