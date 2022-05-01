OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ONCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
ONCS opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.
About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.