ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Head to Head Contrast

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -2.54, meaning that its stock price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ON24 and Oncology Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $203.61 million 2.97 -$24.26 million ($0.55) -23.04 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ON24 and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 4 2 0 2.33 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON24 presently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.80%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -11.91% -6.73% -4.99% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ON24 beats Oncology Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.