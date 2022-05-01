Omni Price Hits $3.69 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00009745 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $53.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00258281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,340 coins and its circulating supply is 563,024 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

