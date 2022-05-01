Olyseum Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $22,190.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.65 or 0.07210468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,427,311 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

