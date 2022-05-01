Observer (OBSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.96 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Observer has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $56,480.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

