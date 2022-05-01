Observer Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.30 Million (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Observer has a total market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $60,836.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

