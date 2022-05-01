Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will post $210.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.60 million to $214.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $962.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $969.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuvei.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 299,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,521. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

