Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 62.2% in April

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,173,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

