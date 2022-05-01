Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 62.2% in April

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
