Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.35 billion and the lowest is $7.26 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $38.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $40.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Shares of NTR traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. 4,584,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $474,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

