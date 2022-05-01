NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGN remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. NuGene International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc develops and markets customized skin care products in the United States. The company offers skincare products, such as universal cream, universal and eye serum, gel, and face wash products; and hair care products comprising regenerative shampoos and conditioners, and anti-hair loss serums.

