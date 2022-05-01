Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.98 Million

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $578.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.66 million and the lowest is $576.30 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $677.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $23,843,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. 3,881,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.