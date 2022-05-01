Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 840,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,419. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

