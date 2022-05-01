North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 108.7% in April

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $20.00 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.55% and a return on equity of 4,708.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.06%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.