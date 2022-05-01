Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $193,010.92

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $193,010.92 and $1,066.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00005476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00101107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,742 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

