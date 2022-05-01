Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in April

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $$13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.