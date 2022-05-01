Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in April

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $$13.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46.
