Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 31st total of 141,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NISN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 164,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

