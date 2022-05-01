Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTTYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. 79,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $26.72 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

