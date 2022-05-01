NEXT.coin Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,444.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.10 or 0.00736388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00192748 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00019714 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

