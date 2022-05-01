New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce $68.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $275.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NMFC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 378,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,943. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

