NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.