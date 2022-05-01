Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 315,172 shares.
The company has a market cap of £2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)
