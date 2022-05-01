Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $11.31 million and $240,639.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,387,128 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

