Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,621 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $189.50.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.