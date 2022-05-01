Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $197.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $197.16 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

