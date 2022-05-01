Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $264.06 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

