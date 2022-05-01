Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,649 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Centene worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

