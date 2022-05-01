Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $31,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RELX. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.