Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,892 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

