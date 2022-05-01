Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,345 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Popular worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 264.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.99. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.