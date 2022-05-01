Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 31,009 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

